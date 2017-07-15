Devils sign No. 1 overall pick Nico Hischier
NEWARK, N.J. — The New Jersey Devils have signed No. 1 overall pick Nico Hischier to the maximum three-year, entry-level contract for salary and performance bonuses.
The Devils said Saturday that Hischier will have an average salary of $925,000.
The 18-year-old Swiss forward had 38 goals and 48 assists last season for the Halifax Mooseheads in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League. He's participating in the Devils' development camp this weekend.
