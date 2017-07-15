Evans scores six goals to lead Canada past Scotland at women's lacrosse event

GUILDFORD, United Kingdom — Erica Evans scored six goals to lead Canada past Scotland 16-7 at the women's lacrosse World Cup on Saturday.

Captain Dana Dobbie added two goals and two assists as Canada earned its third straight tournament win. Danita Stroup scored three goals while Megan Kinna and Allie Jimerson had two goals apiece while Taylor Gait had the other.

Evans has scored a team-leading 10 goals for Canada, which faces the defending-champion United States on Sunday. Both teams sport 3-0 records atop Pool A.

"I thought I played one of my better games of the tournament so far," said Evans. "But my teammates are the ones that helped me get there.