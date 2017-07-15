Firestone to rename bridge for Palmer at 'Monster' 16th hole
A
A
Share via Email
AKRON, Ohio — Firestone Country Club will
The Akron Beacon Journal (http://bit.ly/2tQsGBH ) reports the Arnold Palmer Bridge will be dedicated with a plaque Aug. 2 before the World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational in Akron, in northeast Ohio.
The 16th hole on Firestone's South Course is 667 yards with a pond in front of the green. Palmer dubbed it "The Monster" in 1960 after carding a triple-bogey 8 during the PGA Championship that year.
Palmer won three times at Firestone. He died in September at age 87.
A charity walk is being held in his
___
Information from: Akron Beacon Journal, http://www.ohio.com
Most Popular
-
Man stabbed in chest after violent encounter in Dartmouth: Halifax police
-
Walmart pulls onesie after complaints garment was offensive to Indigenous people
-
Man claims he ran down someone to save a woman’s life. Now he faces manslaughter charge
-