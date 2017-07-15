Giants place Cueto on DL with blisters on pitching hand

SAN DIEGO — The San Francisco Giants have made room on the 25-man roster for ace Madison Bumgarner by placing Johnny Cueto on the 10-day disabled list with blisters on the tips of his right thumb, forefinger and middle finger.

Bumgarner was scheduled to start Saturday night's game against San Diego after missing three months with a sprained left shoulder.

Cueto (6-7, 4.59 ERA) left Friday night's game after four innings because of the blisters. He also was affected by blisters on two fingers in May.