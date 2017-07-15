Nationals pitcher Joe Ross to have Tommy John surgery

Ross left Sunday's start at Arizona with what was called triceps tenderness and had an MRI on Friday that confirmed the elbow damage. He was placed on the disabled list on Friday, a move retroactive to Tuesday.

"He took it as well as a young man can take it," Baker said Saturday. "This his first surgery. I talked to him for a long time today and I told him he has to have a positive outlook. That first one is always tough. I also told him to talk to a couple of guys who have had it."