Sports

Ricciardo takes British GP grid penalty for gearbox change

Red Bull driver Daniel Ricciardo of Australia steers his car during the second free practice at the British Formula One Grand Prix at the Silverstone racetrack, Silverstone, England, Friday, July 14, 2017. The British Formula One Grand Prix will be held on Sunday, July 16. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

Red Bull driver Daniel Ricciardo of Australia steers his car during the second free practice at the British Formula One Grand Prix at the Silverstone racetrack, Silverstone, England, Friday, July 14, 2017. The British Formula One Grand Prix will be held on Sunday, July 16. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

SILVERSTONE, England — Daniel Ricciardo's pursuit of a sixth straight podium finish has been set back by a five-place grid penalty at the British Grand Prix.

The sanction is the result of the Australian having to change the gearbox on his Red Bull before it had been used in six consecutive Formula One races.

Ricciardo is fourth in the drivers' championship heading into Sunday's race at Silverstone.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Read more about: sports

Most Popular