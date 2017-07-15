Ricciardo takes British GP grid penalty for gearbox change
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
SILVERSTONE, England — Daniel Ricciardo's pursuit of a sixth straight podium finish has been set back by a five-place grid penalty at the British Grand Prix.
The sanction is the result of the Australian having to change the gearbox on his Red Bull before it had been used in six consecutive Formula One races.
Ricciardo is fourth in the drivers' championship heading into Sunday's race at Silverstone.
Most Popular
-
Man claims he ran down someone to save a woman’s life. Now he faces manslaughter charge
-
‘You’re in such good shape’: Trump tells French First Lady Brigitte Macron
-
Lighting should have made pilots aware of potential disaster
-
Life-size cut-outs of breastfeeding moms popping up around northern Ontario city