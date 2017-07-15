Royals' Karns to have rib removed to ease nerve pain
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Royals pitcher Nate Karns will undergo surgery next week to remove a rib that's causing nerve pain in his forearm. He will miss the remainder of the season, though he expects to be ready by the time spring training rolls around.
Karns was acquired from the Mariners in the
After other therapies failed to ease the pain, Karns consulted a specialist in thoracic outlet syndrome, which is caused by muscles attached to the uppermost rib causing a compression of nerves.
The surgery Wednesday in Dallas will remove one of his ribs, alleviating some of that pressure.
