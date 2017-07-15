Sri Lanka 293-7 at stumps on Day 2, trails Zimbabwe by 63

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka — Captain Graeme Cremer took three wickets to help Zimbabwe restrict Sri Lanka to 293-7 at stumps Saturday on the second day of the one-off cricket test.

Zimbabwe made 356 in its first innings and leads the hosts by 63 runs.

Cremer took the wickets of Kusal Mendis (11), Dinesh Chandimal (55) and Niroshan Dickwella (6) to finish the day with 3-100.

Upul Tharanga top scored for Sri Lanka with 71 before he was run out.

Asela Gunaratne is 24 not out and Rangana Herath undefeated on 5.

Earlier, Craig Ervine made a career-best 160 to help Zimbabwe to a competitive first-innings score after resuming Saturday on 344-8. He faced 256 deliveries and hit 13 boundaries and a six for his second test century. Cremer's was the last Zimbabwe wicket to fall.

No other Zimbabwe batsman reached 50.