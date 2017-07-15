Venus Williams to face Garbine Muguruza in Wimbledon final

LONDON — With another victory at Wimbledon, Venus Williams can become the oldest woman in the Open era to win a Grand Slam title.

The 37-year-old American will play Garbine Muguruza on Centre Court for her sixth title at the All England Club.

The oldest woman to win a major title is Venus' little sister, Serena Williams. She was 35 when she won this year's Australian Open.

Venus Williams last won the Wimbledon title in 2008. Muguruza, who reached the Wimbledon final in 2015 but lost to Serena, won last year's French Open.

