Canadian sprinter Andre De Grasse adds fourth straight Diamond League win

RABAT, Morocco — Canada's Andre De Grasse sprinted to another Diamond League victory, winning the 200 metres Sunday in his final individual race before next month's world championships.

The 22-year-old from Markham, Ont., crossed in 20.03 seconds, edging American Ameer Webb, who finished in 20.18.

Zharnel Hughes of Great Britain was third in 20.22.

De Grasse has won four consecutive Diamond League races, capturing the 200 in Rome, and the 100 in Oslo and Stockholm.