Desmond returns from DL, sparks Rockies to 13-4 rout of Mets
NEW YORK — Ian Desmond provided an instant spark for the slumping Rockies in his return from the disabled list, and Nolan Arenado hit one of Colorado's three homers Sunday during a 13-4 rout of Steven Matz and the New York Mets.
Charlie Blackmon was credited with an inside-the-park home run — even though his drive actually cleared the fence — and Gerardo Parra also went deep to help the Rockies win for only the sixth time in 21 games. Despite the recent slide, Colorado began the day with a 5 1/2-game lead in the race for the second NL wild card.
DJ LeMahieu and Mark Reynolds each had four of Colorado's 18 hits to back rookie Jeff Hoffman (6-1), handed a huge early lead while pitching with family and friends in the stands. Hoffman grew up about 160 miles north of Citi Field in Latham, New York, just shy of a three-hour drive away. He was expecting his parents and fiancee among those in attendance, a Rockies spokesman said.
After outscoring the Rockies 23-5 in the first two games of the series, the Mets had a chance to make up some significant ground on Colorado in the playoff chase by completing a three-game sweep. Matz, however, quickly squandered the opportunity with the worst of his 35 career major league starts.
The left-hander gave up a two-run single to Desmond with two outs in the first inning and a two-run double to Trevor Story. Colorado then opened the second with four straight hits to chase Matz (2-3), including a three-run shot by Arenado that made it 7-0.
With a runner aboard in the seventh, Blackmon hit a drive that barely cleared the orange line atop the left-
Blackmon, however, streaked around the bases and scored easily. When no replay review was necessary, he wound up with his second inside-the-park homer of the season.
Lucas Duda and Asdrubal Cabrera homered for New York, which fell 9 1/2 games behind the Rockies in the wild-card chase. Time is running out on the Mets before the July 31 trade deadline, when several veterans with expiring contracts could be shipped to contenders.
TRAINER'S ROOM
Rockies: RHP Tyler Chatwood was placed on the 10-day DL with a right calf strain after getting only one out in his start Saturday night. RHP Antonio Senzatela will be recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque to start Tuesday against San Diego. ... Desmond was activated before the game. He had been sidelined since July 3 with a strained right calf but returned without a minor league rehab assignment. He started in left field and was removed for a pinch runner with the Rockies leading 9-3 in the sixth. ... Parra, who had three RBIs, was shaken up after beating out a bunt single in the first but stayed in the game. He appeared to clip Duda as the first baseman reached for a wide throw, and Parra flexed his left arm while being checked by a trainer. ... RF Carlos Gonzalez was rested against the lefty and struck out as a pinch hitter in the seventh.
Mets: LF Yoenis Cespedes sat out with a sore left hip after leaving Saturday night's game. New York manager Terry Collins said Cespedes told him he could play if needed. "We'll give him a day to get some treatment and make sure he's ready for tomorrow," Collins said. "I'm just glad there's nothing more serious because it sure looked a lot worse than it turned out to be, and we're glad that it's only going to be a day and not a week or a month." ... Collins said RF Jay Bruce is probably due for a day off this week.
UP NEXT
Rockies: Rookie RHP German Marquez (6-4, 4.36 ERA) starts against RHP Luis Perdomo (4-4, 4.54) and the San Diego Padres when Colorado begins a six-game homestand Monday night. Marquez gave up six runs and eight hits in five innings of an 8-5 loss at San Diego on June 2.
Mets: RHP Zack Wheeler (3-6, 4.86 ERA) faces RHP Adam Wainwright (10-5, 5.20) and the visiting Cardinals in the opener of a four-game series Monday night. Wheeler pitched well but lost at St. Louis in his most recent start July 8.
