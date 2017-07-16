Federer going for No. 8 at Wimbledon against Marin Cilic
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
LONDON — Roger Federer is going for No. 8 at Wimbledon.
The seven-time champion at the All England Club will face Marin Cilic on Centre Court for the Wimbledon title.
Federer last won the grass-court major in 2012. But he won the Australian Open this year for his 18th Grand Slam title.
Federer is 6-1 against Cilic, but the big-serving Croat beat Federer in the U.S. Open semifinals in 2014 on his way to his only major title.
___
More AP tennis coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-Tennis
Most Popular
-
Helicopters will be dropping vanilla-scented rabies vaccines all over Toronto
-
Halifax covers Cornwallis statue during peaceful protest, but organizers say the 'fight is not over'
-
‘I just remember screaming’: Toronto FGM survivor recalls the day she was cut
-
Man stabbed in chest after violent encounter in Dartmouth: Halifax police