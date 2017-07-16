Mark Mulder wins celebrity golf title; Stephen Curry 4th

STATELINE, Nev. — Mark Mulder won his record third straight title Sunday in the American Century Championship celebrity golf tournament, and Stephen Curry rallied to finish fourth.

Mulder had an 11-point victory over fellow former pitcher Derek Lowe and former tennis player Mardy Fish in the modified Stableford event at at Edgewood Tahoe. Players got 6 points for eagle, 3 for birdie, 1 for par, 0 for bogey and minus-2 for double bogey or higher.

Curry had 28 points in the final round — the best round score of the week in the 54-hole tournament — to finish with 60. The NBA star eagled the par-5 18th for a 68.

"This is no exaggeration, this is the best complete round of my life," Curry said. "I think I am one off from my best score, but considering the environment, how terrible I played earlier in the week, and to finish like this was the definitely the best round of my life. To finish like that on 18 was really, really fun. I'm going to be bragging about that for a long time."

Mulder had rounds of 72, 69 and 69 on the par-72 course. He earned $125,000.

"My three kids think this is the tournament where they get to run on the green," Mulder said about the victory celebration. "It's really cool that I was able to back that up. I didn't want to disappoint them."

Former NHL player Dan Quinn (2001-02) and former pitcher Rick Rhoden (2008-09) were the only others to win back-to-back titles.

Curry is set to play in the Web.com Tour's Ellie Mae Classic at TPC Stonebrae in the Bay Area on Aug. 3-6. The Web.com Tour is the PGA Tour's top developmental series.