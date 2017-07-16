Most Wimbledon Singles Championships
|Men
8 — Roger Federer (2003-07, 2009, 2012, 2017)
7 — Willie Renshaw (1881-86, 1889); Pete Sampras (1993-95, 1997-00)
5 — Laurie Doherty (1902-06); Bjorn Borg, Sweden (1976-80)
4 — Reggie Doherty (1897-00); Tony Wilding, New Zealand (1910-13); Rod Laver (1961-62, 1968-69)
|Women
9 — Martina Navratilova (1978-79, 1982-87, 1990)
8 — Helen Wills Moody (1927-30, 1932-33, 1935, 1938)
7 — Dorothea Douglass Chambers (1903-04, 1906, 1910-11, 1913-14); Steffi Graf (1988-89, 1991-93, 1995-96)), Serena Williams (2002-03, 2009-10, 2012, 2015-16)
6 — Blanche Bingley Hillyard (1886, 1889, 1894, 1897, 1899-00); Suzanne Lenglen (1919-23, 1925); Billie Jean King (1966-68, 1972-73, 1975)
5 — Lottie Dod (1887-88, 1891-93); Charlotte Cooper Sterry (1895-96, 1898, 1901, 1908); Venus Williams (2000-01, 2005, 2007-08)
