Opening ceremony of North American Indigenous Games postponed by 90 minutes
TORONTO — The opening ceremony of the North American Indigenous Games has been postponed 90 minutes due to inclement weather.
Originally scheduled to start at 7:30 pm ET, the ceremony at York University's Aviva Centre will now begin at 9 pm.
Planned prep-rallies and the parade of athletes have been cancelled, to allow for the remaining programming to continue as scheduled.
Surprise performances will proceed as planned.
The inclement weather and risk of thunderstorms should pass the area by 7:30 p.m.
