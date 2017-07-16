Rookie Gutierrez cleared medically to drive in Honda Indy Toronto
TORONTO — Mexican Esteban Gutierrez received medical clearance to drive Sunday in the Honda Indy Toronto race.
The rookie IndyCar driver crashed during the first round of qualifying Saturday and began experiencing concussion-like symptoms afterwards.
But the 25-year-old former Formula One driver was examined early Sunday by IndyCar medical director Dr. Michael Olinger and cleared to drive.
"Cleared to race today! Thanks for your support messages, and thanks to @DaleCoyneRacing for working so hard to get the car ready for today!" Gutierrez tweeted.
