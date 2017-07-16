Saturday's Games
CFL
B.C. 41 Hamilton 26
MLB
American League
Detroit 11 Toronto 1
N.Y. Yankees 4 Boston 1 (16 innings)
Minnesota 4 Houston 2
Seattle 4 Chicago White Sox 3
Texas 1 Kansas City 0
Oakland 5 Cleveland 3
Tampa Bay 6 L.A. Angels 3
National League
St. Louis 4 Pittsburgh 0
Atlanta 8 Arizona 5
Washington 10 Cincinnati 7
L.A. Dodgers 7 Miami 1
Milwaukee 3 Philadelphia 2
N.Y. Mets 9 Colorado 3
San Diego 5 San Francisco 3
Interleague
Chicago Cubs 10 Baltimore 3
CONCACAF Gold Cup
At Cleveland
Panama 3 Martinique 0
United States 3 Nicaragua 0
