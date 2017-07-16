Sports

Saturday's Games

CFL

B.C. 41 Hamilton 26

---

MLB

American League

Detroit 11 Toronto 1

N.Y. Yankees 4 Boston 1 (16 innings)

Minnesota 4 Houston 2

Seattle 4 Chicago White Sox 3

Texas 1 Kansas City 0

Oakland 5 Cleveland 3

Tampa Bay 6 L.A. Angels 3

National League

St. Louis 4 Pittsburgh 0

Atlanta 8 Arizona 5

Washington 10 Cincinnati 7

L.A. Dodgers 7 Miami 1

Milwaukee 3 Philadelphia 2

N.Y. Mets 9 Colorado 3

San Diego 5 San Francisco 3

Interleague

Chicago Cubs 10 Baltimore 3

---

CONCACAF Gold Cup

At Cleveland

Panama 3 Martinique 0

United States 3 Nicaragua 0

---

