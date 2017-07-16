Sports

Sunday's Games

MLB

American League

Detroit 6 Toronto 5 (11 innings)

N.Y. Yankees 3 Boston 0, Game 1

Boston 3 N.Y. Yankees 0, Game 2

Houston 5 Minnesota 3

Seattle 7 Chicago White Sox 6 (10 innings)

Kansas City 4 Texas 3

L.A. Angels 4 Tampa Bay 3

Oakland 7 Cleveland 3

National League

Washington 14 Cincinnati 4

L.A. Dodgers 3 Miami 2

Colorado 13 N.Y. Mets 4

Atlanta 7 Arizona 1

Pittsburgh 4 St. Louis 3

Philadelphia 5 Milwaukee 2

San Diego 7 San Francisco 1

Interleague

Chicago Cubs 8 Baltimore 0

---

CONCACAF Gold Cup

Jamaica 1 El Salvador 1

Mexico 2 Curacao 0

---

