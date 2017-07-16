Sunday's Games
MLB
American League
Detroit 6 Toronto 5 (11 innings)
N.Y. Yankees 3 Boston 0, Game 1
Boston 3 N.Y. Yankees 0, Game 2
Houston 5 Minnesota 3
Seattle 7 Chicago White Sox 6 (10 innings)
Kansas City 4 Texas 3
L.A. Angels 4 Tampa Bay 3
Oakland 7 Cleveland 3
National League
Washington 14 Cincinnati 4
L.A. Dodgers 3 Miami 2
Colorado 13 N.Y. Mets 4
Atlanta 7 Arizona 1
Pittsburgh 4 St. Louis 3
Philadelphia 5 Milwaukee 2
San Diego 7 San Francisco 1
Interleague
Chicago Cubs 8 Baltimore 0
CONCACAF Gold Cup
Jamaica 1 El Salvador 1
Mexico 2 Curacao 0
