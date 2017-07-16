The Latest: Federer wins 2nd set 6-1 in Wimbledon final

LONDON — The Latest from Wimbledon (all times local):

___

3:11 p.m.

Roger Federer has won the second set 6-1 against Marin Cilic in the men's final at Wimbledon.

Federer won the first set 6-3.

___

2:46 p.m.

Roger Federer has won the first set 6-3 against Marin Cilic in the men's final at Wimbledon.

___

2:09 p.m.

Marin Cilic has started the Wimbledon final by serving first to Roger Federer.

___

2 p.m.

Roger Federer and Marin Cilic are on court for their warmups before the men's final at Wimbledon.

___

1 p.m.

Roger Federer is going for No. 8 at Wimbledon.

The seven-time champion at the All England Club will face Marin Cilic on Centre Court for the Wimbledon title.

Federer last won the grass-court major in 2012. But he won the Australian Open this year for his 18th Grand Slam title.

Federer is 6-1 against Cilic, but the big-serving Croat beat Federer in the U.S. Open semifinals in 2014 on his way to his only major title.

___