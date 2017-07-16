United States powers past Canada 17-3 at women's lacrosse World Cup

GUILDFORD, United Kingdom — Dana Dobbie scored and won four of her eight faceoffs in Canada's 17-3 loss to the defending champion United States on Sunday in a round-robin game at the women's lacrosse World Cup.

Alie Jimerson and Taylor Gait also scored for the Canadians, who fell to 3-1 at the tournament.

Alexandra Aust had a hat trick for the United States (4-0). Allyson Carey, Michelle Tumolo, Kelly Rabil, Marie McCool, Brooke Griffin and Taylor Cummings had two goals apiece, while Sarah Bullard and Kayla Treanor added singles.

"I thought we got out to a fantastic start," said Canada head coach Scott Teeter. "After the first 25-minutes it was 4-2."

The Americans would go on to score four straight in the final seven minutes of that half to pull away, entering the break with a 7-2 lead.

"We had a couple opportunities were we could've gotten a better look at goal and finished," he added. "If we finish those within the first half, we're right in the game."

Despite the final score of the contest, coach Teeter was quick to praise the Peterborough-based goaltending tandem of Katie Donohoe and Allison Daley, both of whom made some tremendous saves.