Brazil winger Douglas Costa ready to give Juventus a boost

TURIN, Italy — Brazil winger Douglas Costa is ready to provide a boost to a Juventus squad that has lost two key players in the transfer market.

Costa was presented Monday after joining Juventus on a season-long loan from Bayern Munich for 6 million euros ($7 million). The deal requires the Italian champion to purchase his full rights within a year for 40 million euros ($45 million).

Costa says, "I hope to adapt quickly. ...This is the perfect club for me at the perfect moment. This project has enormous potential and I am excited to play a part in that. With the World Cup next summer too, this was the ideal chance for me and I can't wait to get started."

Defender Leonardo Bonucci is in the process of transferring from Juventus to rival AC Milan, while fullback Dani Alves left for Paris Saint-Germain.