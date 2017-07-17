Cecchinato upsets Simon in first round of Croatia Open
A
A
Share via Email
UMAG, Croatia — Unseeded Marco Cecchinato defeated fifth-seeded Gilles Simon of France 6-1, 3-6, 6-1 to open the Croatia Open with an upset result on Monday.
The 105th-ranked Italian broke his 36th-ranked opponent twice in the opening set, and did the same in the decisive third set after the
Cecchinato will next face local wild card Ivan Dodig, who beat unseeded Marius Copil of Romania 6-4, 7-6 (4) in the only other main-draw match.
It was the first win for Dodig on the ATP tour since June 2016.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Woman dies in Halifax hospital after being struck by car, driver charged with murder
-
Elderly man injured after van crashes into home in Nova Scotia
-
This really stinks: Man has jacket stolen while using washroom in Nova Scotia store
-
'Time bomb situation:' Raymond Taavel's partner, family concerned Andre Denny could get community access