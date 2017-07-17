Flyers sign Nolan Patrick to entry-level contract.
PHILADELPHIA — The Flyers have signed first-round pick Nolan Patrick to an entry-level contract.
The 18-year-old
Patrick helped the Wheat Kings win their first WHL championship in 20 years in 2015-16. He scored 41 goals and added 61 assists for 102 points in 72 regular-season games, and had 13 goals and 17 assists in 23 playoff games to earn WHL playoff MVP
