Juventus opens sprawling new offices in restored villa

TURIN, Italy — Juventus has opened sprawling new office headquarters in a restored villa near the club's Allianz Stadium.

The new site, which covers more than 4,000 square meters (40,000 sq. feet), will host the club's management and administrative staff.

Located in the Continassa district of Turin, the office space is just the first part of the JVillage, which will eventually also include a training centre , hotel, media centre , store and school.

The club's offices were previously located downtown on Corso Galileo Ferraris, while Juventus currently trains in Vinovo on the opposite end of the city from its stadium.