Kudla tops Krueger in 1st round at Hall of Fame tournament

NEWPORT, R.I. — Denis Kudla beat fellow American Mitchell Krueger 6-4, 5-7, 6-0 in the opening round of the Hall of Fame Tennis Championships on Monday.

Kudla advances to play defending champion Ivo Karlovic, who is seeking his fourth straight finals appearance on Newport's grass courts.

Tobias Kamke won the last three games to beat Taylor Fritz 6-3, 6-3 and set up a second-r0ound match against No. 3-seeded Adrian Mannarino.

Adrian Menendez-Maceiras beat Stefan Kozlov 6-2, 7-6 (5) to face No. 4 Pierre-Hugues Herbert.