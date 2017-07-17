Maccarone to join Brisbane Roar in Australia's A-League
BRISBANE, Australia — Ex-Italy international Massimo Maccarone is set to join Brisbane Roar in a one-season deal to play in Australia's A-League.
Brisbane coach John Aloisi confirmed Monday that the 37-year-old Empoli forward would join the Roar squad for pre-season training next week.
Maccarone, who spent five years with Middlesbrough in the English Premier League before returning to Italy, is only the second player to join the A-League directly from the Serie A. Italy and Juventus great Alessandro Del Piero played for Sydney FC from 2012-14.