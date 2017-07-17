Maccarone to join Brisbane Roar in Australia's A-League

BRISBANE, Australia — Ex-Italy international Massimo Maccarone is set to join Brisbane Roar in a one-season deal to play in Australia's A-League.

Brisbane coach John Aloisi confirmed Monday that the 37-year-old Empoli forward would join the Roar squad for pre-season training next week.

"We are pleased and excited to welcome a player of Massimo's calibre to Brisbane," Aloisi said in a statement. "His playing career is impressive and we are confident that Massimo's experience at the highest level will strengthen our already talented squad."