Royals reinstate Neftali Feliz during series of roster moves
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Royals have reinstated reliever Neftali Feliz from the paternity list and optioned right-hander Miguel Almonte to Triple-A Omaha during a series of roster moves before Monday night's game against the Tigers.
Feliz has a 2.57 ERA in seven appearances. Almonte did not pitch during his most recent stint.
Kansas City also recalled outfielder Billy Burns from the Storm Chasers and optioned Jorge Soler to the same club. The move gives the Royals a speedy pinch runner while providing Soler, who was acquired in an
Meanwhile, Cheslor Cuthbert was sent to Omaha to begin a rehab assignment. The versatile infielder has been on the disabled list since June 26 with a sprained left wrist.
