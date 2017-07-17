Sabres' coach Phil Housley hires Chris Hajt as assistant
A
A
Share via Email
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Sabres rookie head coach Phil Housley has hired Chris Hajt to serve as one of his assistants.
Hajt spent the previous three seasons as an assistant coach for the Los Angeles Kings' American Hockey League affiliate, including the 2014-15 Calder Cup champion Manchester Monarchs. Hajt is a former
The 39-year-old is the son of former NHL
The Sabres also announced that assistant coach Tom Ward has been retained. Ward spent the past two seasons as an assistant under Dan Bylsma, who was fired in April.
___
More AP NHL: www.apnews.com/tag/NHLhockey
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
'Time bomb situation:' Raymond Taavel's partner, family concerned Andre Denny could get community access
-
This really stinks: Man has jacket stolen while using washroom in Nova Scotia store
-
A-boat time? Councillor wants more rides for ferry between Halifax and Dartmouth
-
Fact check: Giorgio Mammoliti is just plain wrong to call downtown Torontonians moochers