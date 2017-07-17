Senators sign forward Pageau to three-year deal worth $9.3 million

OTTAWA — The Ottawa Senators have re-signed forward Jean-Gabriel Pageau to a three-year contract with an average annual value of the contract of US$3.1 million.

Pageau will get $2.6 million in the contract's first year, followed by payouts of $3.3 million and $3.4 million.

The 24-year-old native of Gatineau, Que., led the Senators with eight goals in the post-season as Ottawa advanced to the Eastern Conference final. He had four goals, including the game winner, in Ottawa's 6-5 double-overtime win over the New York Rangers in Game 2 of their conference semifinal.

Pageau was one of just three Ottawa players to appear in each of the team's 82 regular season games, scoring 12 goals and adding 21 assists.