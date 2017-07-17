Torakis helps Canada tie Montenegro 8-8 at water polo world championships

BUDAPEST, Hungary — George Torakis scored with 21 seconds left to cap a run of four unanswered goals as Canada's men's water polo team came back to tie Montenegro 8-8 on Monday at the FINA World Championships.

Aria Soleimani started the offensive outburst and Canadian captain Nicolas Constantin-Bicari made it a two-goal game with just under three minutes to play. Reuel D'Souza scored before Torakis redirected a Constantin-Bicari pass to tie it with the man advantage.

It was the preliminary round opener for both teams. Constantin-Bicari, Torakis and D'Souza had two goals apiece and Devon Thumwood had the other Canadian goal.

Canada will next play Kazakhstan on Wednesday.