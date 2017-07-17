Totti ready to begin new role in Roma management
ROME — Recently retired Roma captain Francesco Totti is ready to begin his new role working in the club's management, without any specific role for now.
Totti plans to work with Roma's new sporting director, Monchi, coach Eusebio Di Francesco and even club president James Pallotta.
Totti, who ended his 25-year playing career with his hometown club in May, says he will work with everyone "from the youth sector to the president. Then it is normal that it will take a while — six months, a year, two years, I don't know — to truly find my real and best role."
