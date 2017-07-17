Sports

Totti ready to begin new role in Roma management

ROME — Recently retired Roma captain Francesco Totti is ready to begin his new role working in the club's management, without any specific role for now.

Totti tells Roma's website , "I want to be everything and nothing. I want to be an important person for Roma, and Roma really understand that's what I want to do."

Totti plans to work with Roma's new sporting director, Monchi, coach Eusebio Di Francesco and even club president James Pallotta.

Totti, who ended his 25-year playing career with his hometown club in May, says he will work with everyone "from the youth sector to the president. Then it is normal that it will take a while — six months, a year, two years, I don't know — to truly find my real and best role."

