Angels' Cam Maybin leaves in 1st inning after awkward slide

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Cameron Maybin has left the Los Angeles Angels' game against Washington in the first inning after sliding awkwardly into second base.

Maybin was replaced by Ben Revere in left field Tuesday night.

Maybin opened the first with a single, but Nationals starter Edwin Jackson pitched out when Maybin took off to steal second. Maybin then adjusted his slide too late and dragged his right leg awkwardly behind him.

The Angels' training staff came to his aid. A grimacing Maybin was helped to the dugout.