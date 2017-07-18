Canada bats go silent in loss to U.S. in U19 World Cup cricket qualifier

KING CITY, Ont. — The U.S. defeated Canada by four wickets Tuesday at the ICC Americas Under-19s World Cup Qualifier.

The Americans won the toss and elected to field, restricting Canada to 63 runs in 47.5 overs. A.S. Gill led Canada with 14 not out.

Canada lost its first two wickets for just 11 runs before Gill came in.

The U.S., which opened the tournament Monday with a six-wicket win over Bermuda, needed just 25.4 overs to reach the victory target.

The U.S., Canada and Bermuda are vying for the Americas' lone spot at the 2018 ICC U19 World Cup in New Zealand.

Canada plays Bermuda on Wednesday. Each country will play each other twice at the qualifying tournament, which runs through July 23.

Canada has qualified for U19 World Cup five times, finishing 15th in 2016.