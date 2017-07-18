Diamondbacks acquire All-Star OF JD Martinez from Tigers
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Arizona Diamondbacks have acquired star outfielder J.D. Martinez from the Detroit Tigers for a package of prospects, hoping to solidify a trouble spot while making a run toward the playoffs.
Detroit received Double-A infielder Dawel Lugo, switch-hitting infield prospect Sergio Alcantara and shortstop Jose King in the deal Tuesday. Lugo is regarded as the Diamondbacks' No. 2 overall prospect.
Martinez has been the subject of trade
He was in the initial starting lineup Tuesday against the Royals before getting scratched when the trade was announced. The 29-year-old Martinez is hitting .305 with 16 home runs and 39 RBIs.
Arizona began the day holding the top spot in the NL wild-card race despite problems in left field this season.
More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball