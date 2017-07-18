Ex-boxing champ Jermain Taylor arrested again in Arkansas
MAUMELLE, Ark. — Former middleweight boxing champion Jermain Taylor has been arrested after allegedly biting a woman's arm and face, and threatening to kill her.
Police in the Little Rock suburb of Maumelle say the 38-year-old Taylor was arrested at his home about 3 a.m. Tuesday. He was later released. Court records do not show that charges have been filed.
Taylor is currently serving a six-year suspended sentence after pleading guilty to nine felony charges in 2015, including a shooting that critically wounded his cousin, Tyrone DaWayne Hinton. The attorney who represented Taylor in that case was not available for comment Tuesday.
Taylor failed to attend a court hearing in June in a lawsuit filed by his cousin over the shooting and Taylor's representatives said then that Taylor was in Florida with no money.