Ex-boxing champ Jermain Taylor arrested again in Arkansas

MAUMELLE, Ark. — Former middleweight boxing champion Jermain Taylor has been arrested after allegedly biting a woman's arm and face, and threatening to kill her.

Police in the Little Rock suburb of Maumelle say the 38-year-old Taylor was arrested at his home about 3 a.m. Tuesday. He was later released. Court records do not show that charges have been filed.

Taylor is currently serving a six-year suspended sentence after pleading guilty to nine felony charges in 2015, including a shooting that critically wounded his cousin, Tyrone DaWayne Hinton. The attorney who represented Taylor in that case was not available for comment Tuesday.