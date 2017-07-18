Sports

Highest Successful Chases in Test Cricket

418-7 (418) — West Indies vs. Australia, St. John's, 2003

414-4 (414)_South Africa vs. Australia, Perth, 2008

406-4 (403)_India vs. West Indies, Port of Spain, 1976

404-3 (404)_Australia vs. England, Leeds, 1948

391-6 (388)_Sri Lanka vs. Zimbabwe, Colombo, 2017

