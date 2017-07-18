LEADING OFF: JD Martinez joins Diamondbacks, Gray auditions

A look at what's happening all around the majors Wednesday:

WELCOME

Star outfielder J.D. Martinez joins the Arizona Diamondbacks, a day after they got him from Detroit for a trio of prospects. Martinez is expected to take over in left field and provide sorely needed pop against left-handed pitching. He is hitting .305 with 16 home runs and 39 RBIs going into Arizona's game at Cincinnati. The Diamondbacks are in firm control of a wild-card spot, but far back of the Dodgers in the NL West.

SCOUTING SONNY

Oakland right-hander Sonny Gray may be auditioning for shopping contenders when he starts against Tampa Bay. Gray (5-4, 3.72) has been one of the sharpest pitchers supposedly on the trade block, going 3-1 with a 1.33 ERA in his past four starts. He'll try to extend that run against promising Rays rookie Jacob Faria (4-0, 2.00).

SHOCK JOCK

Chris Christie will have plenty to talk about after catching a foul ball during the Cardinals-Mets game at Citi Field. The embattled soon-to-be-ex-New Jersey governor drew cheers when he made a one-handed snag on a high pop by St. Louis rookie Paul DeJong that bounced in the stands — but once it became clear the fan in a blue shirt and red tie was Christie, those cheers turned to boos. Christie, a Republican who'll leave office in January, had a 15 per cent approval rating in recent polls. He tried out this month for a spot on popular New York sports radio station WFAN, and the catch could at least provide fodder for another appearance.

