Michael Vick: Kaepernick needs a haircut for job search

LOS ANGELES — Michael Vick has some advice for Colin Kaepernick if he wants another shot in the NFL; get a haircut.

During an appearance on Fox Sports 1 Monday, Vick said the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback needs to shed his afro and cornrows look for a "clean cut" style in order to get a job.

The former Falcons and Eagles quarterback said he was speaking from his own personal experience. Vick was suspended for two seasons beginning in 2007 after pleading guilty to charges in a dog fighting investigation.