NFL suspends Lions DE Armonty Bryant for 4 games

FILE - In this July 29, 2016, file photo, Cleveland Browns outside linebacker Armonty Bryant is shown during a practice session at the NFL football team's training camp in Berea, Ohio. Detroit Lions defensive end Armonty Bryant has been suspended for the first four games of the season for violating the NFL's substance-abuse policy, Tuesday, July 18, 2017. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane, File)

ALLEN PARK, Mich. — Detroit Lions defensive end Armonty Bryant has been suspended for the first four games of the season for violating the NFL's substance-abuse policy.

He can return to the active roster on Oct. 2.

The 26-year-old Bryant re-signed with Detroit in March after he had three sacks in five games.

Detroit signed Bryant after he was cut by the Cleveland Browns at the end of a four-game suspension for violating the league's policy on performance-enhancing drugs. After contributing in Detroit briefly last season, he was suspended three games for violating the NFL's policy on substances of abuse.

Bryant had 5 1/2 sacks for the Browns in 2015 and has 11 1/2 sacks in his 36-game, four-year career.

