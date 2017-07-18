Scores and Schedule
Monday's Games
MLB
American League
Toronto 4 Boston 3
Baltimore 3 Texas 1
Minnesota 4 N.Y. Yankees 2
Seattle 9 Houston 7, 10 innings
Detroit 10 Kansas City 2
Tampa Bay 3 Oakland 2
National League
Washington 6 Cincinnati 1
Pittsburgh 4 Milwaukee 2
Miami 6 Philadelphia 5, 10 innings
St. Louis 6 N.Y. Mets 3
Chicago Cubs 4 Atlanta 3
Colorado 9 San Diego 6
Interleague
Cleveland 5 San Francisco 3
Tuesday's Games
(All Times Eastern)
MLB
American League
Texas (Ross 2-1) at Baltimore (Bundy 8-8), 7:05 p.m.
Toronto (Happ 3-6) at Boston (TBD), 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Cessa 0-3) at Minnesota (Colon 2-8), 8:10 p.m.
Seattle (Gaviglio 3-4) at Houston (Peacock 7-1), 8:10 p.m.
Detroit (Boyd 2-5) at Kansas City (Wood 1-2), 8:15 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Snell 0-5) at Oakland (Smith 0-0), 10:05 p.m.
National League
Milwaukee (Guerra 1-3) at Pittsburgh (Nova 9-6), 7:05 p.m.
Arizona (Ray 8-4) at Cincinnati (Romano 1-1), 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Velasquez 2-5) at Miami (Conley 2-3), 7:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Wacha 6-3) at N.Y. Mets (Montero 1-5), 7:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Lackey 5-9) at Atlanta (Newcomb 1-4), 7:35 p.m.
San Diego (Lamet 3-3) at Colorado (Senzatela 9-3), 8:40 p.m.
Interleague
L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 14-2) at Chicago White Sox (Gonzalez 4-8), 8:10 p.m.
Washington (Jackson 0-0) at L.A. Angels (Chavez 5-10), 10:07 p.m.
Cleveland (Clevinger 5-3) at San Francisco (Blach 6-5), 10:15 p.m.
