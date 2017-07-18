Sri Lanka chase down 388 to beat Zimbabwe in one-off test
COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lanka achieved the highest successful run chase at home in scoring 391-6 to beat Zimbabwe by four wickets in their one-off cricket test on Tuesday.
Set a daunting 388 to win, Sri Lanka rode on an 81 from Niroshan Dickwella and an unbeaten 80 from Asela Gunaratne to reach the target in the middle session on the fifth day.
Sri Lanka was staring at defeat at 203-5 in the morning, but Dickwella and Gunaratne shared 121 runs for the sixth wicket to halt the slide and pull off the fifth highest run chase in test history.
Zimbabwe captain and legspinner Graeme Cremer took four wickets for nine in the match.
