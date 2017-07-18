Taylor Gait leads Canada past England 8-6 at women's lacrosse World Cup

GUILDFORD, United Kingdom — Taylor Gait had a hat trick and was named game MVP as she led Canada past host England 8-6 on Tuesday to end pool play at the women's lacrosse World Cup.

The win gave the Canadians a 3-1 record, good for the second seed in Pool A, behind unbeaten rivals the United States.

Canada advances to Wednesday's quarter-final, where they will take on upstart New Zealand, who scored an impressive win over the Haudenosaunee in their cross-over game, which earned them a spot in the top group.

"Anytime you get a win it's a great feeling," said Canada head coach Scott Teeter. "England gave us all we could handle. We got a lead and we were battling until the final buzzer to hold onto it."

Canada's leading goal scorer Erica Evans continued to put up big numbers, scoring two more goals to bring her tournament total to 12. Dana Dobbie also added two, while Megan Kinna continued her consistent play, scoring one.

It will be a quick turnaround for the Canadians, who have already played four games in five days.