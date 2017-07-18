The Latest: Spanish soccer official escorted by police
MADRID — The Latest from the corruption case involving the Spanish soccer federation (all times local):
3 p.m.
Policemen escorted Angel Maria Villar into the Spanish Football Federation offices on the outskirts of Madrid several hours after he was arrested.
Villar, the president of the Spanish federation and FIFA's senior
Villar had been spotted half an hour earlier as agents drove him out of his Madrid apartment, Spanish national broadcaster TVE said.
The Guardia Civil says the investigation is still open.
10:00 a.m.
Spanish Football Federation president Angel Maria Villar has been arrested along with his son and two more federation executives in an anti-corruption investigation.
The office of the state prosecutor in charge of anti-corruption says Villar, who is FIFA's senior
The state prosecutor and Spanish police say Villar, his son Gorka Villar, and two other soccer officials were detained while raids were carried out at the federation headquarters and other properties.
The other two men arrested were Juan Padron, the federation's
