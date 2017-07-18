Sports

Ujiri: Raptors have "signed a sniper;" team introduces sharp-shooter C.J. Miles

Newly acquired Toronto Raptors player C.J. Miles poses with his jersey in Toronto, Tuesday July 18, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mark Blinch

Newly acquired Toronto Raptors player C.J. Miles poses with his jersey in Toronto, Tuesday July 18, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mark Blinch

TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors signed C.J. Miles on Tuesday, filling a need for long-range shooting.

"We just signed a sniper, so we're happy," said team president Masai Ujiri.

Last season showed a trend toward three-point shooting, and Miles is one of the league's best.

The six-foot-six, 225 pound swingman is coming of a career-best 41.3 per cent shooting from three-point range last season with Indiana.

He holds career averages of 9.8 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 715 games through 12 NBA seasons with Indiana, Cleveland and Utah, and is a career 31.6 per cent three-point shooter.

Miles said he's excited to play for a team with such an enthusiastic fan base, recalling the Raptors' first-round playoff series against the Pacers in 2016.

 

 

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Read more about: NBA, Toronto Raptors, sports

Most Popular