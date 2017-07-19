Sports

Arenado has 3 homers, ties career-high with 7 RBIs

Colorado Rockies' Nolan Arenado scores from third base on a sacrifice fly hit by Ian Desmond off San Diego Padres starting pitcher Clayton Richard in the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, July 19, 2017, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

DENVER — Colorado Rockies third baseman Nolan Arenado has three homers and tied a career-high with seven RBIs on a scorching day against the San Diego Padres.

After two RBI singles to start the game Wednesday, Arenado hit solo shots in the fourth and fifth innings and a three-run homer in the sixth.

It's the first three-homer game of his career. Arenado has 21 home runs this season.

Trevor Story and Charlie Blackmon also went deep for Colorado on an afternoon when the ball was flying around Coors Field.

Blackmon left the game in the sixth after appearing to hurt himself on a swing.

