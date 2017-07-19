Arenado hits 3 homers, powers Rockies past Padres 18-4

DENVER — Nolan Arenado lined three homers as part of his five-hit afternoon and tied a career-high with seven RBIs, helping the Colorado Rockies complete a three-game sweep of the San Diego Padres with an 18-4 victory Wednesday.

Trevor Story and Charlie Blackmon also homered on a scorching day when the Rockies had a season-high 21 hits. Gerardo Parra ran his streak of reaching base to 10 straight plate appearances over three games before flying out in the fifth. He finished with four singles.

Arenado had a pair of RBI singles to start the game, followed by solo shots in the fourth and fifth innings, and a three-run homer in the sixth. He had a chance at a fourth homer in the eighth and lined out to left.

Jon Gray (3-1) kept the Padres in check until running out of steam. The right-hander allowed all four of his runs in the sixth — his last inning of work.

Padres starter Clayton Richard (5-10) lasted just 3 2/3 innings and gave up 11 runs, 10 earned, inflating his ERA from 4.75 to 5.35. He also matched a team record by allowing 14 hits.

This illustrated the kind of offensive afternoon it was for the Rockies: Blackmon appeared to hurt himself on his backswing in the sixth. He consulted with manager Bud Black and the trainer, before leaving the game. Inheriting an 0-2 count, pinch-hitter Pat Valaika promptly lined an RBI single.

In all, five players had at least three hits as the Rockies scored in every inning but the eighth. Blackmon extended his hitting streak to 14 games and Gray even contributed to the hit parade with an RBI single.

Parra finished the series 9 for 12. He's batting .556 since returning from a strained right quadriceps on July 7.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Padres: Manager Andy Green is hopeful OF Hunter Renfroe (strained neck) will come off the DL on Thursday. ... Green said RHP Jarred Cosart had a procedure to clean up his elbow and will miss the rest of the season.

Rockies: RHP Chad Bettis will start Sunday for Triple-A Albuquerque as he works his way back from testicular cancer. The plan is for him to go four innings and throw 60 pitches. ... RHP Tyler Chatwood (strained right calf) threw off a mound Wednesday and did some "fairly intense sprint work," Black said.

THIS & THAT

The Padres recalled outfielder Franchy Cordero from Triple-A El Paso and optioned right-hander Jose Valdez to Triple-A. Cordero started Wednesday and went 0 for 2. ... 3B Cory Spangenberg had a three-run homer in the sixth. ... The last Padres pitcher to allow 14 hits was Andy Ashby in 1999. ... The Rockies record of reaching base in consecutive plate appearances is 12 by Eric Young in 1993.

UP NEXT

Padres: RHP Jhoulys Chacin (8-7, 4.33 ERA) starts Thursday when the Padres open a four-game series in San Francisco. The Giants will throw lefty Madison Bumgarner (0-3, 3.18).

Rockies: After a day off, Colorado begins a three-game series against Pittsburgh. The Rockies will send RHP Jeff Hoffman (6-1, 4.33) to the mound Friday. RHP Trevor Williams (3-4, 4.69) will pitch for the Pirates.

