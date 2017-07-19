Back from injury, Goffin beats Balazs at Croatia Open

UMAG, Croatia — Top-seeded David Goffin marked his return from injury with a 6-4, 6-7 (7), 6-2 victory over 174th-ranked qualifier Attila Balazs of Hungary in the second round of the Croatia Open on Wednesday.

The 14th-ranked Belgian, who missed the entire grass court season due to an ankle injury, wasted three match points in the second set before dominating the final set.

In the quarterfinals, Goffin will face local wild card Ivan Dodig, who came from behind to eliminate unseeded Marco Cecchinato of Italy 3-6, 7-6 (6), 6-2.