Baseball Capsules

CHICAGO — Clayton Kershaw pitched seven scoreless innings for his major league-leading 15th victory and the Los Angeles Dodgers edged the Chicago White Sox 1-0 Tuesday night for their 10th straight victory.

Kershaw (15-2) made his first start since the All-Star break, scattering seven hits and a walk to post his 11th win in a row.

The Dodgers, with the best record in baseball at 65-29, have won 30 of 34. This is the second 10-game winning streak of the season for the NL West leaders.

Relievers Pedro Baez and Kenley Jansen closed it out. Jansen survived a deep fly by Matt Davidson to record his 24th save in 24 chances.

Chris Taylor had four hits and scored on rookie Cody Bellinger's single in the first inning off Miguel Gonzalez (4-9).

PIRATES 4, BREWERS 3

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Francisco Cervelli and Josh Harrison homered during a sixth-inning rally and streaking Pittsburgh welcomed outfielder Starling Marte back with a victory over Milwaukee.

Marte went 1 for 3 in his return from an 80-game suspension for violating the performance-enhancing drug policy. He also walked in the sixth, coming around to score on Harrison's 11th home run of the season that tied the game. David Freese put the Pirates ahead to stay with an RBI single off reliever Oliver Drake (3-3) later in the inning.

Ivan Nova (10-6) survived six innings to get the win. Felipe Rivero worked out of a two-on, one-out jam in the ninth for his eighth save. Pittsburgh won its third straight and pulled within five games of the first-place Brewers in the crowded NL Central.

YANKEES 6, TWINS 3

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Bartolo Colon faltered in the fifth inning after a decent start by the burly 44-year-old, whose Minnesota debut ended with a two-run double by Gary Sanchez that sent New York on its way to a victory.

Making his 514th major league start and joining his 10th team, Colon allowed eight hits and four runs with no walks and three strikeouts. He left to a standing ovation with no outs in the fateful fifth, despite the lacklustre box score line in the end.

Aaron Judge added an RBI single and Didi Gregorius hit a two-run home run off Ryan Pressly in the fifth after Colon was removed.

Miguel Sano homered and Brian Dozier hit an RBI triple for the Twins, but they left 12 men on base.

The sputtering New York bullpen stepped up with 5 1/3 scoreless innings in relief of starter Luis Cessa, with Aroldis Chapman pitching a scoreless ninth for his 10th save. Chasen Shreve (3-1) picked up the win.

DIAMONDBACKS 11, REDS 2

CINCINNATI (AP) — Chris Herrmann capped a six-run fifth inning with a two-run homer, and Arizona slugged its way past Cincinnati, shortly after trading for slugger J.D. Martinez.

Rey Fuentes added a pinch-hit, three-run shot in the seventh, All-Star outfielder Jake Lamb had a two-run triple and Arizona ended a five-game skid by tying a season high with nine extra-base hits — one from each spot in the order. The Diamondbacks had four doubles in the fifth, helping overcome Zack Cozart's 10th homer of the season.

Arizona acquired Martinez from the Detroit Tigers in exchange for minor leaguers Dawel Lugo, Sergio Alcantara and Jose King.

Cincinnati is 0-5 since the All-Star break, and opponents have reached double figures in runs in three of the games.

Amid muggy conditions and a 90-degree first-pitch temperature, Robbie Ray (9-4) lasted six innings for Arizona. Reds starter Sal Romano (1-2), recalled from Triple-A Louisville earlier Tuesday to make his third career start, failed to retire a batter in the fifth.

ORIOLES 12, RANGERS 1

BALTIMORE (AP) — Chris Davis homered in a six-run first inning, added a grand slam in the fourth and finished with a career-high six RBIs to help Baltimore breeze past Texas.

It was the 19th career multihomer game for Davis, making his fifth start since coming off the disabled list with an oblique strain. Baltimore's cleanup hitter hadn't gone deep since June 10 and has 16 home runs after hitting 38 last season.

The Orioles scored six runs against Tyson Ross (2-2) before making an out, and that was enough to send Baltimore to its second straight win over Texas following a three-game sweep by the Chicago Cubs.

Dylan Bundy (9-8) allowed one run and four hits in six innings to earn his first victory since June 24.

ASTROS 6, MARINERS 2

HOUSTON (AP) — Evan Gattis homered twice to back up a solid start by Brad Peacock and help Houston over Seattle.

Gattis hit solo shots in the second and sixth innings off Sam Gaviglio (3-5) for the eighth multihomer game of his career.

Peacock (8-1) allowed three hits and one run while fanning nine in seven innings to tie the longest start of his career and earn his fifth straight win. Luke Gregerson got the last four outs for his first save.

Jose Altuve had three hits and drove in a run for the AL West-leading Astros, and Marwin Gonzalez added a hit in his first game at shortstop since All-Star Carlos Correa was placed on the disabled list with a torn thumb ligament on Tuesday.

TIGERS 9, ROYALS 3

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Nicholas Castellanos homered twice and drove in five runs, and Detroit scored five times in the second inning and cruised from there past Kansas City.

After trading slugger J.D. Martinez to Arizona for a package of prospects before the game, the Tigers proved they didn't need him in the lineup — at least for one night — to win their fourth straight game.

Castellanos also tripled to finish a double shy of the cycle. Victor Martinez drove in a pair of runs, and the Tigers, who began selling ahead of the July 31 trade deadline, still managed to give fill-in starter Matt Boyd (3-5) plenty of support in his return from the minors.

He outperformed Travis Wood (1-3), who allowed six runs and nine hits in 4 1/3 innings.

PHILLIES 5, MARLINS 2

MIAMI (AP) — Maikel Franco had three hits, including a tiebreaking home run in the eighth inning, to help lift Philadelphia over Miami.

National League home run leader Giancarlo Stanton hit his 29th for the Marlins, who have lost four of five.

Franco's homer to left field off Dustin McGowan (5-1) was his 14th of the season and it broke a 2-all tie. Nick Williams added a two-run homer in the ninth to cap the scoring.

Cameron Perkins drove in two runs for the Phillies and Pat Neshek (3-2) pitched a scoreless seventh for the victory.

Hector Neris pitched a perfect ninth for his ninth save in 12 opportunities.

CARDINALS 5, METS 0

NEW YORK (AP) — Michael Wacha threw a three-hitter for his first career shutout, Matt Carpenter had four hits, and St. Louis beat New York.

Wacha (7-3) has won his last four starts. He struck out eight and walked one in his 99th career start.

The 26-year-old right-hander, who was ineffective last season, had not won four straight starts since the 2013 playoffs when he helped lead St. Louis to the World Series.