Chelsea strikes deal to sign Alvaro Morata from Real Madrid
LONDON — Chelsea is set to strengthen its attacking options for its Premier League title
The London club says it has agreed terms with Madrid to sign the 24-year-old striker.
The transfer will be completed after Morata's personal terms are finalized and a medical examination is passed.
Morata will be leaving Madrid for a second time. The Spain international was only bought back a year ago after two seasons at Juventus.
Although Morata won the Champions League final for a second time in June, he was only a late substitute in the victory over Juventus.
