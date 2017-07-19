Chicago Bears sign QB and top pick Mitchell Trubisky
LAKE FOREST, Ill. — The Chicago Bears have signed quarterback Mitchell Trubisky, their first-round draft pick and the No. 2 overall selection in April.
Trubisky started all 13 games for North Carolina last season, setting single-season school records for passing yards (3,748), passing touchdowns (30) and total
He is not expected to start this season. Veteran Mike Glennon was signed in the
